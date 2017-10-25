Over $40K in mojo removed from house after domestic abuse call

A domestic abuse call resulted in the arrest of two people for a major amount of a synthetic drug, according to investigators.

The Zachary Police Department reported Donnie Aucoin and Delia Singleton were arrested Tuesday evening.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said officers arrived to find scuffling going on inside the trailer. He added after getting in touch with someone who lives there, officers conducted a security sweep of the room and spotted drugs.

McDavid explained the officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found 13.5 pounds of mojo. He added it has a street value of about $40,000.

According to McDavid, Aucoin is a convicted felon.

"We know what mojo does," said McDavid. "In one of our homicides, the man who killed his child may have been on mojo."

