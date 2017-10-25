MISSING: Man diagnosed with mental illness last seen at Baton Rouge home

A domestic abuse call resulted in the arrest of two people for a major amount of a synthetic drug, according to investigators. The Zachary Police Department reported Donnie Aucoin and Delia Singleton were arrested Tuesday evening.More >>
The Zachary Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning to provide additional information about a shooting that left a teen dead on Saturday.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 25.More >>
A Florida man wanted on a disturbing charge out of Tennessee was arrested Thursday night on a boat in Louisiana.More >>
Deputies need your help to find a 50-year-old man who has been missing since October 22, 2017.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
