MISSING: Man diagnosed with mental illness last seen at Baton Rouge home

Deputies need your help to find a 50-year-old man who has been missing since October 22, 2017.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Travis Davis was last seen at roughly 4:30 p.m. at his home in the Baton Rouge area.

Davis was wearing a gray sweatshirt, khaki pants, and a camouflage LSU hat. He is 6’01” tall, weights 190 lbs, has blue eyes and a bald head. He has a tattoo on both hands and one on his left arm.

Officials say Davis has been diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5061, or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

