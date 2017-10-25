OLOL announces opening date for north BR ER

Information provided by Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room, the first emergency room in north Baton Rouge in more than five years, will officially open to patients at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15.

A grand opening ceremony will be held prior to the official opening of the ER on November 15.

“This project would not have been possible without the unwavering support of Governor Edwards, our legislative delegation, our local officials and the north Baton Rouge community,” said K. Scott Wester, president and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The Our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by emergency physicians who specialize in providing comprehensive emergency care for patients with acute illnesses or injuries. The facility has eight treatment spaces and is able to provide patients with on-site CT and X-ray imaging, a full-service lab and pharmacy.

The ER is an 8,800-square foot addition built adjacent to the existing LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic at 5439 Airline Highway. That clinic is currently home to an urgent care center, infusion clinic, and services for primary care and oncology. Altogether, the medical complex offers patients a full spectrum of care in one convenient location, making it easier for patients to access the right level of care at the right time.

