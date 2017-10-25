'We did not feel that Mr. Flanagan’s life was in danger,' Zachary police chief says; new charge filed

The Zachary Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning to provide additional information about a shooting that left a teen dead on Saturday.

Investigators said Chadrick Spurlock, 15, was shot and killed as he jumped out of a window after allegedly burglarizing the home of Terry Flanagan on Willow Creek Drive in Zachary.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said the teens allegedly burglarized the home twice. He added after dragging the body of the teen from one yard to the other, Flanagan started shooting at the other two suspected burglars.

"During this investigation, we did not feel that Mr. Flanagan’s life was in danger," McDavid explained. "We felt he could have called the police department and we would have taken care of the situation and he would not be facing the charges he has now."

McDavid added Flanagan was also involved in several thefts at Walmart back in September in which he was allegedly seen taking televisions from the store. He is accused of stealing two 37-inch flat screen TVs.

Flanagan was initially charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is awaiting a hearing before the parole board. His bond on those charges is $260,000. McDavid said an additional theft charge has been filed against Flanagan. His bond for that charge is $5,000.

"We are not going to tolerate the continuous violent crimes here in Zachary. It's got to stop," McDavid adamantly stated.

He added he thinks officials at Angola need to take a serious look at who they are letting out.

"Last six or seven months, we’ve had four homicides, which is uncommon. We typically have about one a year. We have a lot of new people in the area. We’re asking people to lock your doors and if you see something, say something," McDavid said.

Flanagan is a convicted felon who was out on parole. According to federal law, he should not have a gun. CLICK HERE to see the entire criminal history for Terry Flanagan

Parole supervisors with the Louisiana Department of Corrections said Flanagan was doing exactly what he was supposed to be doing when three teens allegedly broke into his house this past weekend. The DOC said he had a job that he walked to every day from his apartment and he was making good on the conditions of his parole.

Longtime criminal defense attorney, Lewis Unglesby, said if it were not for his felony convictions, Flanagan would have had every right to defend himself and his property.

