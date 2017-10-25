SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU and Alabama are off this weekend preparing for their primetime kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Tuscaloosa.
There are still some big conference matchups and one game that could help the Tigers in the SEC West race.
SEC Game of the Week: Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (3-3, 3-2)
SEC West Game of the Week: Mississippi State (5-2,2-2) at Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1)
SATURDAY, OCT. 28 SEC SCHEDULE:
Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) at Ole Miss (3-4, 1-3)
11 a.m.• SEC Network
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (3-3, 3-2)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Jacksonville, FL • EverBank Field
Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 ) at South Carolina (5-2, 3-2)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium
Missouri (2-5, 0-4) at UConn (3-4)
5:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network
East Hartford, CT • Pratt & Whitney Stadium
Mississippi State (5-2,2-2) at Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1)
6:15 p.m. • ESPN
College Station, TX • Kyle Field
Tennessee (3-4, 0-4) at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)
6:30 p.m.• SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
Open: Alabama (8-0, 5-0); Auburn (6-2, 4-1); LSU (6-2, 3-1)
SEC STANDINGS:
|SEC WEST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|ALABAMA
|5-0
|8-0
|AUBURN
|4-1
|6-2
|LSU
|3-1
|6-2
|TEXAS A&M
|3-1
|5-2
|MISS. STATE
|2-2
|5-2
|OLE MISS
|1-3
|3-4
|ARKANSAS
|0-4
|2-5
|SEC EAST
|SEC
|OVERALL
|GEORGIA
|4-0
|7-0
|FLORIDA
|3-2
|3-3
|S. CAROLINA
|3-2
|5-2
|KENTUCKY
|2-2
|5-2
|MISSOURI
|0-4
|2-5
|TENNESSEE
|0-4
|3-4
|VANDERBILT
|0-4
|3-4
