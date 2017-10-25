SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
LSU and Alabama are off this weekend preparing for their primetime kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Tuscaloosa.

There are still some big conference matchups and one game that could help the Tigers in the SEC West race.

SEC Game of the Week: Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (3-3, 3-2)  

SEC West Game of the Week: Mississippi State (5-2,2-2) at Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 28 SEC SCHEDULE:
Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) at Ole Miss (3-4, 1-3) 
11 a.m.• SEC Network                                              
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (3-3, 3-2)  
2:30 p.m. • CBS                                                                    
Jacksonville, FL • EverBank Field

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 ) at South Carolina (5-2, 3-2)
3 p.m. • SEC Network 
Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium 

Missouri (2-5, 0-4) at UConn (3-4) 
5:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network                                                              
East Hartford, CT • Pratt & Whitney Stadium

Mississippi State (5-2,2-2) at Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1)
6:15 p.m. • ESPN
College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Tennessee (3-4, 0-4) at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) 
6:30 p.m.• SEC Network                                                                               
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Open: Alabama (8-0, 5-0); Auburn (6-2, 4-1); LSU (6-2, 3-1)

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL
ALABAMA 5-0 8-0
AUBURN 4-1 6-2
LSU 3-1 6-2
TEXAS A&M 3-1 5-2
MISS. STATE 2-2 5-2
OLE MISS 1-3 3-4
ARKANSAS 0-4 2-5

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL
GEORGIA 4-0 7-0
FLORIDA 3-2 3-3
S. CAROLINA 3-2 5-2
KENTUCKY 2-2 5-2
MISSOURI 0-4 2-5
TENNESSEE 0-4 3-4
VANDERBILT 0-4 3-4

