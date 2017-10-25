SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups

LSU and Alabama are off this weekend preparing for their primetime kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 4, in Tuscaloosa.

There are still some big conference matchups and one game that could help the Tigers in the SEC West race.

SEC Game of the Week: Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (3-3, 3-2)

SEC West Game of the Week: Mississippi State (5-2,2-2) at Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 28 SEC SCHEDULE:

Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) at Ole Miss (3-4, 1-3)

11 a.m.• SEC Network

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Georgia (7-0, 4-0) vs. Florida (3-3, 3-2)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Jacksonville, FL • EverBank Field

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4 ) at South Carolina (5-2, 3-2)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Columbia, S.C. • Williams-Brice Stadium

Missouri (2-5, 0-4) at UConn (3-4)

5:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, CT • Pratt & Whitney Stadium

Mississippi State (5-2,2-2) at Texas A&M (5-2, 3-1)

6:15 p.m. • ESPN

College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Tennessee (3-4, 0-4) at Kentucky (5-2, 2-2)

6:30 p.m.• SEC Network

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Open: Alabama (8-0, 5-0); Auburn (6-2, 4-1); LSU (6-2, 3-1)

SEC STANDINGS:

SEC WEST SEC OVERALL ALABAMA 5-0 8-0 AUBURN 4-1 6-2 LSU 3-1 6-2 TEXAS A&M 3-1 5-2 MISS. STATE 2-2 5-2 OLE MISS 1-3 3-4 ARKANSAS 0-4 2-5

SEC EAST SEC OVERALL GEORGIA 4-0 7-0 FLORIDA 3-2 3-3 S. CAROLINA 3-2 5-2 KENTUCKY 2-2 5-2 MISSOURI 0-4 2-5 TENNESSEE 0-4 3-4 VANDERBILT 0-4 3-4

