La. authorities arrest FL man wanted out of TN for allegedly abusing a corpse

A Florida man wanted on a disturbing charge out of Tennessee was arrested Thursday night on a boat in Louisiana.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Joseph Scott, 41, of Chiply, FL, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. on a vessel on the Atchafalaya River.

Deputies said Scott was wanted in Dickson County, TN, on a warrant for abuse of corpse.

They added US Customs and Border Patrol agents assisted in the arrest.

He is being held without bond while awaiting extradition.

