LSP participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Information provided by Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in the “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This initiative provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for medication abuse.

This program addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Unused medicine that remains in the home is highly susceptible to diversion and misuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses. Studies show the majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet.

Expired, unused, and unwanted medications may be brought for disposal from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on October 28 to the Louisiana State Police Troop location nearest you. This service is free and anonymous and is a great opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted or unused prescription drugs to dispose of them safely. More information on the initiative can be found by visiting www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.

Click here for more