Shooting victim arrives at hospital in private vehicle, officials say

A shooting victim was driven to a Baton Rouge hospital in a private vehicle Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Authorities said the victim arrived at Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Mid-City suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, it is not yet known where the incident happened.

Investigators reported the victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. The victim’s condition is unknown.

An investigation is underway.

