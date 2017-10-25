Shooting victim arrives at hospital in private vehicle, officials say

Boil advisories were issued for two communities in East Feliciana Parish after heavy flooding. The advisory in Wilson has been lifted.More >>
The Zachary Police Department will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide additional information about a shooting that left a teen dead on Saturday.More >>
A Florida man wanted on a disturbing charge out of Tennessee was arrested Thursday night on a boat in Louisiana.More >>
The highly anticipated second season of the Netflix’s paranormal hit Stranger Things premieres on the streaming service Friday just in time for Halloween!More >>
The Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in the “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, October 28, 2017.More >>
Hall of Fame member Fats Domino is credited with forging a link between rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll and rhythm that helped shape the music of musicians including Chubby Checker, Sheryl Crow and The Beatles.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
A housekeeper found the boa constrictor half under the bed covers.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
