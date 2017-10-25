Attorney faces attempted murder, solicitation charges in connection with gunshot victim arriving at hospital in U-Haul

A Baton Rouge attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting victim arriving at a Baton Rouge hospital in a private vehicle Wednesday morning, according to investigators.

Court documents show Bradley Wood, 42, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder, solicitation of prostitution, and illegal use of a weapon. Bond has not been set.

According to the probable cause report, a U-Haul truck driven by a woman arrived at Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Mid-City with a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim’s name has not been released. His condition is unknown.

The report stated the truck pulled up at the hospital a few minutes after a caller reported hearing two gunshots on Camellia Avenue near Tulip Street. It added the caller also stated seeing two men and a woman arguing in the street and then one of the men and the woman drive off in a U-Haul truck.

According to the report, detectives said it is believed the woman made contact with Wood via the internet for a sexual encounter in exchange for money through the use of an online app she claims is "for the solicitation of prostitution." The report also stated the woman and the man who got shot went to the area "after making the solicitation deal over the internet via text messaging."

Wood allegedly got aggressive with the woman on the porch of a house where she met up with him and tried to pull her inside, according to the report. Officials said the man who later got shot ran to the porch to help the woman and that’s when he and Wood reportedly started fighting.

According to the probable cause report, the woman said she started to run back to the truck when she heard two gunshots and realized a short time later that the man who had showed up with her had been shot twice.

Authorities said detectives surrounded the house and tried to make contact with the person inside, but according to the report, that person would not answer the door. Investigators said detectives kept watch on the house until they could get a search warrant. They added Wood allegedly tried to sneak out of the house after several hours and was caught by an officer.

