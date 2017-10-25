WATCH LIVE: Metro Council looks to tackle several important issues during meeting

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the meeting live when it begins

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has a busy meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, with several important topics on the agenda.

One of those is a measure that could make the Capital City more bicycle friendly. The council is expected to vote on funding for the Baton Rouge Bike Share Program during the meeting, which starts at 4 p.m.

If approved, the city will add dozens of docking stations between LSU, downtown, Southern University, and Mid City.

Another important item is an amendment to require new developments to plan for a 25-year storm and to increase floodplain storage.

One other matter council members hope to tackle is blight. The is a measure to amend the penalties for violating the ordinance in place prohibiting accumulating junk, trash, and debris.

