Metro Council looks to tackle several important issues during Wednesday's meeting

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has a busy meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, with several important topics on the agenda.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has a busy meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, with several important topics on the agenda.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 25.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 25.More >>
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that Seyaira Stephens, a 1-year-old child who was critically injured in a wreck on Airline Highway two weeks ago, has died.More >>
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that Seyaira Stephens, a 1-year-old child who was critically injured in a wreck on Airline Highway two weeks ago, has died.More >>
Two brothers, Robert Humphrey and Shell Humphrey Jr., face contractor fraud charges after being arrested Wednesday, October 18 in Ascension Parish. They have since bonded out, but the path of devastation they have allegedly left in their wake has several homeowners in both Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parishes at their breaking point.More >>
Two brothers, Robert Humphrey and Shell Humphrey Jr., face contractor fraud charges after being arrested Wednesday, October 18 in Ascension Parish. They have since bonded out, but the path of devastation they have allegedly left in their wake has several homeowners in both Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parishes at their breaking point.More >>
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say both wanted teens turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday night.More >>
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say both wanted teens turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday night.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
Police and sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a shooting where two people have been killed on the campus of Grambling State University, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office. Students are also being told to stay in their rooms.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
Ever wonder what would happen if you took your child's goldfish and released it into a pond or lake?More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
According to police, a would-be robber in Forest Park was sent to the hospital after a store clerk fought back.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>