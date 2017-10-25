Metro Council approves BikeShare, increases blight fines, tackles flooding issues

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 25.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council had a busy meeting Wednesday night, advancing several important items on the agenda.More >>
The Zachary Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning to provide additional information about a shooting that left a teen dead on Saturday.More >>
For those who can afford to go to LSU with or without TOPS, there are some new options on where students can live.More >>
Despite being untouchable at the state capitol, TOPS is only worth so much. The executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) laid out the grim reality for a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
