Baby dies 2 weeks after crash near Cortana Mall where 9 were injured

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that Seyaira Stephens, a 1-year-old child who was critically injured in a wreck on Airline Highway two weeks ago, has died.More >>
Two brothers, Robert Humphrey and Shell Humphrey Jr., face contractor fraud charges after being arrested Wednesday, October 18 in Ascension Parish. They have since bonded out, but the path of devastation they have allegedly left in their wake has several homeowners in both Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parishes at their breaking point.More >>
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say both wanted teens turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday night.More >>
Thirty years ago, a shooting left Roy paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair. Since that tragic event, she's fought every day for her health and mobility.More >>
A deputy with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida was sentenced to probation after reportedly driving his vehicle into the side of his ex-wife's home in an apparent suicide attempt.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
