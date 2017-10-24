Baby dies 2 weeks after crash near Cortana Mall where 9 were injured

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that Seyaira Stephens, a 1-year-old child who was critically injured in a wreck on Airline Highway two weeks ago, has died.

The wreck happened on October 12. Crews responded to a crash on Airline Highway near the Cortana Mall entrance on Florine Boulevard.

Airline Highway was shutdown northbound, forcing traffic to detour through the Cortana Mall parking lot.

Sources say at least nine people were taken to the hospital, including at least two in critical condition. One car was flipped over and extrication efforts were made to remove trapped drivers.

The cause of the wreck is still unknown. This investigation is ongoing.

