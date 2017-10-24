VIDEO: Fl. deputy gets probation after intentionally driving patrol car into ex-wife's home

Taylor admitted to Milton police he was under the influence of prescription drugs at the time and tried to commit suicide because of marital problems. (Source: ECSO)

Taylor's wife can be seen in the doorway just moments before he drove through it. (Source: ECSO)

Video of Florida Sheriff's deputy intentionally crashing his patrol car into his ex-wife's Milton home in November 2016 has been released.

The Pensacola News Journal says the deputy, Timothy Stuart Taylor, 57, was sentenced to two years' probation after being charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor DUI after the crash, which happened in November of 2016.

The journal reports Taylor pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, October 24 and was sentenced to two years on probation.

The initial incident happened back on November 28, 2016, when Taylor reportedly called in sick to work, saying he had taken a Xanax and didn't feel like he could drive.

Video from inside the sheriff's office issued truck shows Taylor parked the vehicle outside his ex-wife's house that morning. Taylor's ex-wife can be seen in the doorway just moments before he drove through it. Police reports say he then stabbed himself in the chest as he accelerated and crashed through the wall of the house, causing more than $30,000 in damage.

The ex-wife was not injured, officials say.

Taylor admitted to Milton police he was under the influence of prescription drugs at the time and tried to commit suicide because of marital problems.

Taylor's attorney, Kim Skievaski, says Taylor will no longer work in law enforcement. At the time of his arrest, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Taylor was no longer employed with them.

