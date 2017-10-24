VIDEO: Trailer with pressure washer system attached stolen in Prairieville

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help getting information on a trailer that was stolen in Prairieville earlier in the month.

Officials say the trailer was stolen from Lirocchi Park in Prairieville by a newer model Ford F-250 on October 11. The trailer is a 16-foot tandem axle trailer with a mobile pressure washer system attached.

Anyone with information should contact APSO at 225-621-4636, submit an anonymous tip by texting 847411, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.