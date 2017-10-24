LSU researchers team up with city-parish leaders to address traffic, crime, blight

Researchers at LSU are working with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and city-parish department heads to use technology and computing-based methods to help address issues facing the public, such as traffic, crime, and blight.More >>
Hope you had a chance to enjoy the blue skies and sunshine Tuesday, on a day that really had a fall feel to it. Skies will stay clear through the evening, overnight, and right into Wednesday morning.More >>
The Louisiana book fest takes place this Saturday and that means you can expect book fans to flood the state capitol grounds. Among the crowd this year are two women with a book about graveyards.More >>
After being released from life sentence due to good behavior, a 58-year-old man is facing the same possible sentence after he shot and killed a teen who was allegedly attempting to break into his Zachary home.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman is in jail after allegedly stealing almost $600 from two elderly people she was caring for, according to arrest affidavits obtained by WAFB.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
