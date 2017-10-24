Even lower early morning temps expected; keeping an eye on Invest 93L

Hope you had a chance to enjoy the blue skies and sunshine Tuesday, on a day that really had a fall feel to it. Skies will stay clear through the evening, overnight, and right into Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s start should be considerably cooler than earlier Tuesday as we slip down into the low 40s by sunrise around metro Baton Rouge.

You can expect another round of sunshine and blue skies for Wednesday afternoon, although temperatures won’t be quite as warm as they were Tuesday. In fact, some neighborhoods may not make it out of the 60s on Wednesday afternoon! Plan for mostly sunny skies on Thursday and it gets a bit warmer too, with a morning start in the mid-40s and an afternoon high in the upper 70s to near 80°.

By Friday morning and into the afternoon, you will likely notice an increase in our local humidity as the winds come off the Gulf. We are anticipating a Friday morning start in the upper 50s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. The WAFB region should stay mainly-dry through the mid-day under a sun/cloud mix with highs climbing into the upper 70s for the afternoon. By the mid-to-late afternoon, however, we will start to increase rain chances for the WAFB viewing area, rising to 40 to 50 percent into the mid-to-late evening. Fans of downtown’s Live After 5 and high school football followers need to take note: we recommend the rain gear for Friday evening if you are expecting to spend considerable time outdoors!

A cold front will be passing through the region Friday and into the pre-dawn hours Saturday. Rain is likely through early morning hours, but should be tapering off by or before Saturday’s sunrise for metro Baton Rouge. We are posting rain chances at 70 percent for the overnight hours. We do expect some thunderstorms, but we do not anticipate a setup for a regional severe weather outbreak at this time. It’s still a bit early, but our rain estimates are generally ranging from around 0.5” to 1” as the front slides by.

Skies should slowly clear during the midday and afternoon hours on Saturday, but it will be noticeably cooler through the day. Expect a morning start in the upper 40s with an afternoon high for the Red Stick area that may struggle to just to reach 60°!

Sunday morning looks to be the chilliest we’ve seen in some time, with morning lows potentially dropping into the upper 30s to near 40° for the Capital City. We expect sunshine all day long on Sunday, but highs will only make it into the lower 60s. The WAFB First Alert Forecast for Monday and Tuesday also remains dry with a modest warming trend kicking in as we head into the middle of next week.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch Invest 93L, maintaining a 50 percent chance for development in the western Caribbean over the next five days. At this stage, 93L is not something that northern Gulf Coast residents need to be overly concerned about, but 93L serves as our reminder that there is still more than a full month left for the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

