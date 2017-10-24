Did you know two Stranger Things actors have ties to Baton Rouge?

The highly anticipated second season of the Netflix’s paranormal hit Stranger Things premieres on the streaming service Friday, October 27, just in time for Halloween!

The second season will pick up in 1984 in fictional Hawkins, Indiana a year after the first season ended, according to 225 Magazine. But before you grab the popcorn and get comfortable on the couch did you know two of the show’s actors call Louisiana home and have ties to Baton Rouge?

Louisiana actors Joe Chrest and Peyton Wich are members of the show’s ensemble cast. Chrest plays the main protagonist Mike Wheeler’s father, Ted Wheeler, and appears in 12 of the show’s 17 episodes. Chrest is originally from West Virginia but now teaches acting part-time at LSU. He also is a co-founder of the Swine Palace performing arts theatre here in Baton Rouge.

Chrest told 225 Magazine he has a deep appreciation for his character on the show,

This is the dad that most people I knew growing up had. They are busy, and they have things to do to make money for the family. My take on Ted is to be as loving and caring as can be in my heart, but I have other things on my mind. He’s a guy who brings his job home with him.

Chrest has appeared in Louisiana-shot TV and film productions such as the first season of HBO’s True Detective, Deep Water Horizon, 21 Jump Street, Secretariat, and the Blind Side.

Peyton Wich, a 14-year-old actor from New Orleans, plays Troy, the school bully, and appears in six of the first season’s eight episodes, according to 225 Magazine. Wich was 12 during the production of the show’s first season. Before landing a role in Stranger Things, Wich would travel to Baton Rouge to take acting classes at Debby Gaudet’s Young Screen Actors studio.

Wich told the magazine he was originally cast as one of the main characters in the late summer of 2015 but the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, decided to place him in a different role.

Originally the series was known as Montauk, and auditions for that began in August or so in 2015 in Atlanta. I went out there for a screen test and to read, and originally I got the role of Mike Wheeler. Then that changed, and the Duffers had me read for another bully, and they finally settled on me playing Troy as the main bully. It was great, but it took about three months. I shot starting in October and went back and forth between Atlanta and Louisiana until April the next year. The Duffers and everyone else were great to work with.

Both Chrest and Wich appear in the second season of Stranger Things but declined to reveal details about the new episodes to the magazine due to non-disclosure agreements. However, both actors say the new season is a must watch.

The first season of the show was watched by 8.3 million people in the first 16 days of its release on Netflix.

