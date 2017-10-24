Woman accused of stealing nearly $600 from two elderly victims

A Baton Rouge woman is in jail after allegedly stealing almost $600 from two elderly people she was caring for, according to arrest affidavits obtained by WAFB.

April Bogan, 21, was arrested on October 24 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on several misdemeanor and felony charges.

Police say they were contacted by Bogan’s employer, Always Best Care Services after they discovered Bogan stole a check from an 89-year-old person she was caring for and wrote it to herself for $240.

Bogan admitted to her employer to stealing the $240 check and stealing $40 in cash from the victim’s home, according to an arrest affidavit. Always Best Care Services terminated Bogan and gave all evidence to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Six days after Bogan was fired, the company learned Bogan had stolen a check from another person she was caring for. The 89-year-old victim’s daughter contacted the company after discovering a check from their parent’s checkbook had been made to Bogan in the amount of $310.

Bogan faces two misdemeanor charges of theft of assets of an aged/disabled person, two misdemeanor charges of theft less than $1,000, two felony charges of forgery, and two felony charges of exploitation of the infirmed.

