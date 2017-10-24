Man arrested for reportedly recording video of adult children in bathroom

A Paincourtville man has been arrested for reportedly recording video footage of adult children in the bathroom.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says Elvis Starks, 48, was arrested on Monday, October 23 on charges of video voyeurism.

Officials say in August, while investigating a complaint in Bertrandville, deputies were given an electronic storage device that was found by people in a home near Napoleonville. The people living in the home found the device, which reportedly contained evidence from the adult children's bathroom as they were using the bath area.

Deputies interviewed residents of the home and from those interviews, determined Starks as a suspect. Starks is charged with two counts of video voyeurism. Starks was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center. His bond is set at $40,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.