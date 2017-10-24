Crews help residents get out after runoff from heavy weekend rain caused flooding

Firefighters had to help residents out of a small area near the Comite River Tuesday after runoff from Sunday's heavy rains caused some flooding.

Some of the runoff from Sunday's heavy rain storm made its way down the Comite River, flooding a small area of Frenchtown Road in Greenwell Springs. The road became impassable due to the flooding. Crews from Central Fire Department had to help residents get out of the area. Firefighters were able to assist the residents without incident.

Communities in East Feliciana Parish experienced flooding over the weekend due to heavy rain moving through the area ahead of a cold front.

