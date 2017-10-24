Crews help residents get out after runoff from heavy weekend rain caused flooding

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 24.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 24.More >>
A Paincourtville man has been arrested for reportedly recording video footage of adult children in the bathroom.More >>
A Paincourtville man has been arrested for reportedly recording video footage of adult children in the bathroom.More >>
Firefighters had to help residents out of a small area near the Comite River Tuesday after runoff from Sunday's heavy rains caused some flooding.More >>
Firefighters had to help residents out of a small area near the Comite River Tuesday after runoff from Sunday's heavy rains caused some flooding.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for defrauding a construction contractor out of more than $800,000 for construction of the Impact Charter School in Baker, according to acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for defrauding a construction contractor out of more than $800,000 for construction of the Impact Charter School in Baker, according to acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.More >>
A former police officer with the Sorrento and Gonzales Police Departments is out on bond after being sentenced and granted an appeals bond back in March of 2016.More >>
A former police officer with the Sorrento and Gonzales Police Departments is out on bond after being sentenced and granted an appeals bond back in March of 2016.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
Robert Guillaume, singer and Emmy winner in 'Soap' and 'Benson' dies at age 89 in Los Angeles.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
The FBI has released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
A Louisville woman got a notification that her Amazon package had arrived, but when she checked her mail, it wasn't there. What she found on her surveillance cameras surprised her.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
The Richardson Police Department said they found a body of a small child on Sunday morning during the search for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>