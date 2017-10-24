Former Sorrento, Gonzales police officer accused of sex crime out on appeals bond

A former police officer with the Sorrento and Gonzales Police Departments is out on bond after being sentenced and granted an appeals bond back in March of 2016.

Owen Ockman Jr. was sentenced on March 21, 2016 and after the sentencing, was granted an appeals bond of $125,000. Officials with the 23rd Judicial District Court say Ockman posted bond and remained free while waiting on the final ruling for his appeal. After discovering Ockman lost his appeal, a motion was filed by the District Attorney's Office to have Ockman begin serving his sentence.

The motions was granted and Ockman was taken back into custody. Then, the defense counsel filed a motion base on the fact that Ockman still has the right to appeal with the Supreme Court and can remain free on bond.

Ockman is currently out on appeals bond. No date has been set for his next court appearance.

In August of 2016, Ockman was found guilty of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Ockman molested a 13-year-girl and the incidents continued until she was 16.

