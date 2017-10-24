Man accused of killing teen during alleged burglary was released on good behavior from life sentence

After being released from a life sentence due to good behavior, a 58-year-old man is facing the same possible sentence after he shot and killed a teen who was allegedly attempting to break into his Zachary home.

Terry Flanagan is accused of killing Chadrick Spurlock, 15. The teen was allegedly with Melvin Brooks, 18, and Dwighttess Thomas, 17, on Saturday, Oct. 21 when the shooting happened.

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Flanagan shot Spurlock because he believe he was breaking into his home. The teen was found dead in the year.

Flanagan was not legally allowed to have a gun because he is a convicted felon who was serving a life sentence at Angola until he was released on good behavior in 2016.

Flanagan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he is being held on a $260,000 bond.

