Criminal history for Terry Flanagan - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Criminal history for Terry Flanagan

Terry Flanagan, 58 (Source: ZPD) Terry Flanagan, 58 (Source: ZPD)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Below is the criminal history for Terry Flanagan, 58. The information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Corrections. 

The convictions happened in several locations throughout the state of Louisiana. 

April 4, 1978 - Attempted armed robbery

  • Sentence: 20 years.
  • Released: November, 25, 1988

November 30, 1989 - Distribution of cocaine

  • Sentence: 5 years hard labor

February 20, 1991 - Simple criminal damage to property

  • Sentence; 6 years hard labor to run consecutive with the prior sentence
  • Released: April 16, 1993 released on good time supervision

April 8, 1998 - Convicted of simple burglary

  • Sentence: 20 years with hard labor
  • Eight months later the sentence was vacated and he was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender

June 29, 2012 - He became eligible for parole

  • August 13, 2015 Parole board met
  • February 13, 2016 - Flanagan was released on the August 8, 1998 Burglary conviction. He qualified for parole and was released based on good behavior (no disciplinary issues in 12 months), 100 hours of pre-release program, low risk level.

October 21, 2017 - Second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

  • Current status: Parole hold - There will have to be a hearing for parole revocation. Basically that means if Flanagan tries to post bail on the new charges he would not be released.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly