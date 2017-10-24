Below is the criminal history for Terry Flanagan, 58. The information was provided by the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The convictions happened in several locations throughout the state of Louisiana.

April 4, 1978 - Attempted armed robbery

Sentence: 20 years.

Released: November, 25, 1988

November 30, 1989 - Distribution of cocaine

Sentence: 5 years hard labor

February 20, 1991 - Simple criminal damage to property

Sentence; 6 years hard labor to run consecutive with the prior sentence

Released: April 16, 1993 released on good time supervision

April 8, 1998 - Convicted of simple burglary

Sentence: 20 years with hard labor

Eight months later the sentence was vacated and he was sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender

June 29, 2012 - He became eligible for parole

August 13, 2015 Parole board met

February 13, 2016 - Flanagan was released on the August 8, 1998 Burglary conviction. He qualified for parole and was released based on good behavior (no disciplinary issues in 12 months), 100 hours of pre-release program, low risk level.

October 21, 2017 - Second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Current status: Parole hold - There will have to be a hearing for parole revocation. Basically that means if Flanagan tries to post bail on the new charges he would not be released.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.