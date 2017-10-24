UPDATE: Teens wanted in connection with armed robbery, shooting case turn themselves in

UPDATE

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say both wanted teens turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday night.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two more teenage males are wanted in the case of an armed robbery and shooting where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a gym.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says the two wanted suspects are Eric Johnson, 17, and Jerrin Jaishaun Spencer, 18. Both are wanted for principal to attempted second degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Two other teenager males were previously arrested in this case. The victim is currently at a local hospital on life support and is not expected to survive. Charges may be upgraded if the victim dies.

