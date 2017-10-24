12-year-old K-9 veteran dies after complications with cancer

A 12-year-old K-9, named Luke, who worked with Louisiana State Police since 2013, died last week due to complications with cancer.

Luke joined LSP in 2013 after being donated by the Mandeville Police Department. He was responsible for many large drug busts during his career. Once, he found more than an ounce of meth and 1,200 lbs of marijuana in St. Martin Parish. Another time, he discovered 420 lbs of marijuana in Westwego, which led to the seizure of more than $400,000 in assets.

Luke was also responsible for the seizure of almost $1.5 million in illegal drug proceeds and many stolen firearms. He once found a hidden compartment containing 5 kg of cocaine, which was part of a nationwide investigation. He was also responsible for the detection of thousands of ecstasy tablets.

In March, Luke retired from LSP due to his declining health. He died last week at the age of 12-years-old.

LSP says K-9s are part of law enforcement family and play an important role in finding drugs across the state. LSP says Luke will be "fondly remembered and missed," especially in Troop B in Kenner, where he lived and worked.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.