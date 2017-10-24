Guice named Maxwell Award National Player of the Week

LSU running back Derrius Guice has been named the Maxwell Award National Player of the Week after his record breaking performance against Ole Miss.

The Maxwell Award Club called Guice "unstoppable" as he became the first player in SEC history to rush for 250 or more yards in three games.

The Tiger running back ran the ball 22 times for 276 yards, a 12.5 average per carry.

LSU beat Ole Miss 40-24 in Oxford, earning their third straight victory heading into a bye week.

Next up for Guice and the Tigers is a trip to Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, to face the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

