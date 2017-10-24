Police release pictures of 4 people suspected of using stolen credit cards connected to armed robbery

Detectives have released store surveillance images of four people suspected of using stolen credit cards around Baton Rouge and other areas following an armed robbery.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported multiple credit cards were taken from the victim during an armed robbery near Royal Street and Louisiana Avenue on October 1.

Investigators said it is believed the stolen cards were used to buy items at different locations in the Baton Rouge area and in surrounding parishes.

They added the suspects may be in a grey Dodge Charger or a white 2000s-model Chevrolet Corvette.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.