Non-profit housing organizations in Baton Rouge receive $150K gr - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Non-profit housing organizations in Baton Rouge receive $150K grant

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Non-profit housing organizations in the Baton Rouge area received a big boost Tuesday morning.

The Greater New Orleans Fair Housing Action Center (GNOFHAC) announced a $150,000 grant.

Officials said the grant will be used for affordable rental homes in all neighborhoods.

The group is dedicated to supporting recovery from the historic flooding in August 2016.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly