WATCH LIVE: Coach Odums previews game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.

The Jags are coming off of a 35-17 victory at Jackson State and will hit the road again this weekend to play the Lions in Little Rock, AR.

SWAC WEST  SWAC OVERALL
GRAMBLING STATE 3-0 6-1
SOUTHERN 2-1 4-3
PRAIRIE VIEW 2-2 3-4
ARK PINE-BLUFF 1-2 2-5
TX SOUTHERN 0-2 0-5

Southern is on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).

Arkansas Pine-Bluff, on the other hand, has lost three in a row and five of their last six football games.

The Lions defense is giving up 35 points per game and 415 yards of offense. The offense is averaging 20 points a game and has committed 19 turnovers this season.

Kickoff between the Jags and Lions is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium.

