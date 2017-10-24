WATCH LIVE: Coach Odums previews game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference live when it begins at 12:35 p.m.

Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.

The Jags are coming off of a 35-17 victory at Jackson State and will hit the road again this weekend to play the Lions in Little Rock, AR.

SWAC WEST SWAC OVERALL GRAMBLING STATE 3-0 6-1 SOUTHERN 2-1 4-3 PRAIRIE VIEW 2-2 3-4 ARK PINE-BLUFF 1-2 2-5 TX SOUTHERN 0-2 0-5

Southern is on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).

Arkansas Pine-Bluff, on the other hand, has lost three in a row and five of their last six football games.

The Lions defense is giving up 35 points per game and 415 yards of offense. The offense is averaging 20 points a game and has committed 19 turnovers this season.

Kickoff between the Jags and Lions is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium.

