WATCH LIVE: Coach Odums previews game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the press conference live when it begins at 12:35 p.m.
Southern head coach Dawson Odums previews this weekend's game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff Tuesday afternoon at his weekly press conference.
The Jags are coming off of a 35-17 victory at Jackson State and will hit the road again this weekend to play the Lions in Little Rock, AR.
|SWAC WEST
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|GRAMBLING STATE
|3-0
|6-1
|SOUTHERN
|2-1
|4-3
|PRAIRIE VIEW
|2-2
|3-4
|ARK PINE-BLUFF
|1-2
|2-5
|TX SOUTHERN
|0-2
|0-5
Southern is on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).
Arkansas Pine-Bluff, on the other hand, has lost three in a row and five of their last six football games.
The Lions defense is giving up 35 points per game and 415 yards of offense. The offense is averaging 20 points a game and has committed 19 turnovers this season.
Kickoff between the Jags and Lions is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium.
