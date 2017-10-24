Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Thibodaux

Investigators are looking for a killer after a man was shot to death early Tuesday morning.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jeremy Carcisse, 24, of Thibodaux, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the shooting.

Sheriff Craig Webre said it happened on Anthony Drive just before 5 a.m. He added responding deputies found Carcisse, who had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or www.crimestoppersbr.org.

