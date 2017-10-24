OUR TURN: Hotel Tax Proposal

Baton Rouge voters last year narrowly rejected a proposal to levy an additional 2 percent hotel occupancy tax.

The people at Visit Baton Rouge and others in the hospitality industry were disappointed, but decided, "If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again." So, a very similar measure is back on the ballot in the General Election on November 18. We support the hotel occupancy tax proposal.

First, remember this tax is only paid by the people who stay in hotels here. Most of these people are visitors from out of town. Half of the proceeds of the tax will be used by Visit Baton Rouge to market our area as a tourism destination. This is a sound business proposition that will likely pay dividends for the local economy.

The other half of the money will go for facility improvements for the Raising Cane’s River Center. The River Center is an important facility that many of us enjoy for concerts and other events. What better way to maintain it than using money from out-of-town visitors.

We say vote yes on this one.

