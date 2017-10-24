Former principal again arrested and released on bond on suspicion of locking a child in a closet

A former principal, who was recently arrested on accusations of locking a child in a closet, was booked again on the same charges involving a different child and has bonded out of jail again.

Court records show Shafeeq Deen, 31, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison early Tuesday morning on charges of cruelty to juveniles and false imprisonment.

Documents indicate he was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, the latest arrest is related to an incident involving a 5-year-old girl. The warrant stated the alleged victim told her mother in April that she had been locked in a closet at Laurel Oaks Charter School in Baton Rouge because of “talking during a movie in the cafeteria." The victim reportedly said she was put in the closet and the lights were turned off.

The warrant stated she went to the school and spoke with Deen about the reported incident and that Deen told the woman "the victim was put in a 'time out room' but assured her that the victim was not locked in a closet." The warrant further stated the child’s mother realized her daughter was telling the truth after seeing Deen was arrested on similar accusations in September.

