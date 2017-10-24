Police arrest man accused of raping boy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police arrest man accused of raping boy

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Kelvin Lewis Jr. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Kelvin Lewis Jr. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man accused of sexually assaulting a boy is behind bars facing serious charges.

Court documents show Kelvin Lewis Jr., 18, of Baton Rouge, is charged with first-degree rape.

Lewis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday.

His bond is set at $75,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly