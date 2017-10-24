Two arrested, one still at large in Donaldsonville fatal shooting

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a suspect who is wanted to a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville. Two suspects are already in custody in connection with this case.

Officials are searching for Jarmaine Gibson, 31, known as "Big G." He is both wanted for his involvement in the shooting death of Sylvester Leblanc, 24, which happened just before 9 p.m. on Monday, October 23 on Third Street in Donaldsonville.

Detectives say they've already arrested Shawn Burd, 27, of Plattenville, on charges of principal to second degree murder. They've also arrested Theophilus Joseph, 36, of Donaldsonville, on charges of second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on Joseph's home and discovered a large amount of drugs and a digital scale. Burd and Joseph have been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gibson is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text to 847411 (anonymous tip line) from any cellular device. Another option is calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

