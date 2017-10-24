Third suspect, 'Big G,' arrested in Donaldsonville fatal shooting

The third suspect in a fatal shooting in Donaldsonville has been arrested, say officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jarmaine "Big G" Gibson, 31, was arrested on Wednesday, November 1. He is charged, along with two others, in the shooting death of Sylvester Leblanc, 24. The shooting happened on Monday, October 23 on Third Street in Donaldsonville.

Gibson was found in Napoleonville by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail, but will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail sometime Thursday. Gibson is charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of a weapon.

Two other suspects are already in custody in connection with this case.

Detectives say they've already arrested Shawn Burd, 27, of Plattenville, on charges of principal to second degree murder. They've also arrested Theophilus Joseph, 36, of Donaldsonville, on charges of second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant on Joseph's home and discovered a large amount of drugs and a digital scale. Burd and Joseph have been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

