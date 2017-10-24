Shooting in Donaldsonville sends 1 victim to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Donaldsonville, according to investigators.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’ Office reported it happened on Third Street just before 9 p.m.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said the victim’s condition is unknown.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text to 847411 (anonymous tip line) from any cellular device. Another option is calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

