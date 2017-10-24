Donaldsonville shooting victim dies shortly after arriving at hospital, authorities say

Two people were shot and killed Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide involving a married couple, officials reported.More >>
Two people were shot and killed Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide involving a married couple, officials reported.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later after a shooting Monday night in Donaldsonville, according to investigators.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later after a shooting Monday night in Donaldsonville, according to investigators.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 24.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 24.More >>
A Prairieville man convicted in April of a 2014 murder was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation.More >>
A Prairieville man convicted in April of a 2014 murder was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation.More >>
A former principal, who was recently arrested on accusations of locking a child in a closet, was booked again on the same charges involving a different child and has bonded out of jail again.More >>
A former principal, who was recently arrested on accusations of locking a child in a closet, was booked again on the same charges involving a different child and has bonded out of jail again.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Police said a 6 lb. rock thrown from the Dodge Road overpass that went through the window of the van in which 32-year-old Kenneth White was riding. It hit him in the chest and head, causing major trauma.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
The clip, posted to social media Sunday by a concerned resident, shows four people hitting and kicking a teen, then walking away with his chain.More >>
The clip, posted to social media Sunday by a concerned resident, shows four people hitting and kicking a teen, then walking away with his chain.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
The Washington Post recently reported that President Trump promised a North Carolina family the money after their son was killed in June but hadn't followed through.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
Police describe the boy as 3 to 5 years old, 3' tall, slender build, black hair and brown eyes.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>