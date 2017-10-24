Donaldsonville shooting victim dies shortly after arriving at hospital, authorities say

One person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later after a shooting Monday night in Donaldsonville, according to investigators.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’ Office identified the victim as Sylvester Leblanc, 24.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley said the shooting happened on Third Street just before 9 p.m.

The unidentified shooter remains on the loose.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text to 847411 (anonymous tip line) from any cellular device. Another option is calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

