EBRSS kicks off third cycle of community forums to improve schools

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will host the third cycle of community forums across the district to discuss the future of public education and the vision for the East Baton Rouge Parish School District. This round of meetings allows stakeholders the opportunity to learn about the tax renewal first hand, and provide input on the development of current and future facilities and programs.

The first meeting is happening Tuesday night at Scotlandville Magnet High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The school system plans to hold other meetings throughout the month.

Tuesday, January 23

  • Scotlandville Magnet High School
  • 9870 Scotland Avenue
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Thursday, January 25

  • Glen Oaks High School
  • 6650 Cedar Grove Drive
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70812

Tuesday, January 30

  • Broadmoor High School
  • 10100 Goodwood Boulevard
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Tuesday, February 6

  • McKinley High School
  • 800 East McKinley Street
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70802

