EBRSS kicks off third cycle of community forums to improve schools

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will host the third cycle of community forums across the district to discuss the future of public education and the vision for the East Baton Rouge Parish School District. This round of meetings allows stakeholders the opportunity to learn about the tax renewal first hand, and provide input on the development of current and future facilities and programs.

The first meeting is happening Tuesday night at Scotlandville Magnet High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The school system plans to hold other meetings throughout the month.

Tuesday, January 23

Scotlandville Magnet High School

9870 Scotland Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Thursday, January 25

Glen Oaks High School

6650 Cedar Grove Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70812

Tuesday, January 30

Broadmoor High School

10100 Goodwood Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Tuesday, February 6

McKinley High School

800 East McKinley Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Click here for more information

