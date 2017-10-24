EBRSS kicks off series of community forums to improve schools - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EBRSS kicks off series of community forums to improve schools

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The phrase "children are the future" may be a cliché, but it's true.

That's why the East Baton Rouge Parish School System wants to work with the public to improve education for children.

Tuesday kicks off a series of community forums. They're meant to get input on how to best improve schools.

The first meeting is happening Tuesday night at the Mayfair Lab School from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The school system plans to hold other meetings throughout the month.

Tuesday, October 24

  • Mayfair Lab School
  • 9880 Hyacinth Avenue
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Thursday, November 9

  • Lee High School
  • 1105 Lee Drive
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Thursday, October 26

  • Istrouma High School
  • 3730 Winbourne Avenue
  • Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Click here for more information

