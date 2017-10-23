Two dead in possible domestic shooting in Livingston

Two people were shot and killed Monday night in what appears to be a domestic incident, say officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Emergency officials say two people were shot in the 20000 block of Highway 444 between Old Frost Road and Palmer Road. The call went out around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, October 23.

"Upon arrival, my deputies discovered the bodies of a male and a female, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. At this time, the evidence appears to indicate this was a domestic incident," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

