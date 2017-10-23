Two dead in possible domestic shooting in Livingston

Two people were shot and killed Monday night in what appears to be a domestic incident, say officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Students at two north Baton Rouge schools now have the opportunity to enjoy new books thanks to a donation from Entergy. The company has awarded a $35,000 grant to two schools that sustained damage during the August 2016 flooding.More >>
A Bogalusa woman is facing charges after allegedly financially exploiting an elderly relative.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 23.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous household materials in a safe way this upcoming weekend.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
