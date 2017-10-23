Couple dead in apparent murder-suicide

LA 444 between Old Frost Road and Palmer Road in Livingston Parish (Source: WAFB)

Two people were shot and killed Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide involving a married couple, officials reported.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported Sherry Toney, 38, and Patrick Toney, 34, were found dead at their Livingston Parish home Monday night.

"While this investigation is very much still ongoing, I can tell you that the evidence is showing up at this time that this was a murder-suicide," Sheriff Jason Ard said in a written release.

Officials said the man and woman were found dead on LA 444 between Old Frost Road and Palmer Road. The call went out around 10:20 p.m.

According to Ard, investigators learned there was an argument that was followed by gunfire. He added the evidence as of now shows Patrick Toney shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself.

"I can also tell you that as far as domestic violence complaints - we have not responded to this address in the past," Ard explained.

The investigation is ongoing.

