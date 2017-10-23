2 dead in possible domestic shooting in Livingston

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Tuesday, October 24.More >>
Two people were shot and killed Monday night in what appears to be a domestic incident, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Donaldsonville, according to investigators. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’ Office reported it happened on Third Street just before 9 p.m.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System wants to work with the public to improve education for children. Tuesday kicks off a series of community forums. They're meant to get input on how to best improve schools.More >>
Students at two north Baton Rouge schools now have the opportunity to enjoy new books thanks to a donation from Entergy. The company has awarded a $35,000 grant to two schools that sustained damage during the August 2016 flooding.More >>
Two police officers tried to help by driving the woman to the hospital, but she died in spite of their efforts.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
Sears says Whirlpool was making demands that would've made it difficult to sell its appliances at a competitive price.More >>
"Yes, the president said that 'he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway.' And it made me cry 'cause I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn't remember my husband's name," Sgt. La David Johnson's widow said in an interview.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
