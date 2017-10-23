2 dead in possible domestic shooting in Livingston

LA 444 between Old Frost Road and Palmer Road in Livingston Parish (Source: WAFB)

Two people were shot and killed Monday night in what appears to be a domestic incident, officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

Emergency officials said two people were shot on LA 444 between Old Frost Road and Palmer Road. The call went out around 10:20 p.m.

"Upon arrival, my deputies discovered the bodies of a male and a female, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds," said Sheriff Jason Ard. "At this time, the evidence appears to indicate this was a domestic incident."

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in a relationship or situation involving domestic violence and you're in need of a safe and confidential place to stay, call the Iris Domestic Violence Center at 225-389-3001. A trained counselor is manning that hotline 24/7 to listen, offer support, and provide information and referrals to resources.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.