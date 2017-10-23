Entergy makes big donation to help restock flood-damaged libraries at two north Baton Rouge schools

Students at two north Baton Rouge schools now have the opportunity to enjoy new books thanks to a donation from Entergy. The company has awarded a $35,000 grant to two schools that sustained damage during the August 2016 flooding.

On Monday, October 23, Entergy awarded the 1,500 Points of Illumination grant to help refurbish and restock the libraries at Glen Oaks Park Elementary and Brookstown Middle Magnet in East Baton Rouge Parish.

On Monday, two new reading nooks were unveiled at the schools, where students can enjoy new books. Ceremonies were held at both schools to unveil these new reading nooks, which are both stocked with a total of 1,500 books.

The 1,500 Points of Illumination program was funded through an internal Entergy grant program designed to help employees create projects to advance diversity, inclusion, and understanding in communities where Entergy operates. The program was established in 2016.

“Our hope is that these books will foster a discussion among students and their friends and family about the need for greater understanding and unity, topics that could not be more relevant given the tenor underlying too much of today’s public discourse,” said Marcus Brown, Entergy’s executive vice president and general counsel.

“This is a great opportunity to teach children about the importance of diversity and inclusion, how our real strength lies in our differences,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.

“The East Baton Rouge Parish School System values community partnerships that enhance and support student learning. Entergy Corporation’s grant of $35,000 to refurbish and restock books at Brookstown Middle School and Glen Oaks Park Elementary is a vital effort that will assist our school and students in recovery and provide increased learning opportunities through literature. We appreciate this effort and the ongoing support of Entergy Corporation," said EBR Superintendent Warren Drake.

