EBR Parish residents can dispose of waste safely on Halloween weekend

East Baton Rouge Parish residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous household materials in a safe way this upcoming weekend.

The Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day will be held Saturday, October 28 at the Memorial Stadium parking lot, on the east side only. Residents should enter from Scenic Highway at Foss Street.

The collection event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No commercial waste will be accepted.

For detailed information about which materials will and will not be accepted, click here.

