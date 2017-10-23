Companies team up to give 1,000 free trees to 2016 flood victims

A group of companies, both local and national, are teaming up to give 1,000 free trees to victims of the August 2016 floods.

Baton Rouge Green, along with the Arbor Day Foundation, Texas Roadhouse, and FedEx, is distributing 1,000 new trees to Livingston Parish residents whose homes flooded last year on Saturday, October 28. These new trees, which are planted in 3-gallon containers, will be given out free of charge to help replace trees that were damaged or destroyed in the flooding.

"The 2016 floods damaged homes, properties, and impacted our environment. With this tree giveaway, Baton Rouge Green hopes to help offset landscape damages and canopy loss in our area," said Robert Seemann, director of Baton Rouge Green.

The Louisiana Tree Recovery Campaign, part of the Arbor Day Foundation's Community Tree Recovery, is a national program underwritten by FedEx and foundation members. The goal of the program is to replace trees in areas affected by natural disasters all over the country. Since its beginning in 2012, the program has helped more than 200 communities plant more than 4.6 million trees.

