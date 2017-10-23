Companies team up to give 1,000 free trees to 2016 flood victims

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
Two people were shot and killed Monday night in what appears to be a domestic incident, say officials with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Students at two north Baton Rouge schools now have the opportunity to enjoy new books thanks to a donation from Entergy. The company has awarded a $35,000 grant to two schools that sustained damage during the August 2016 flooding.More >>
A Bogalusa woman is facing charges after allegedly financially exploiting an elderly relative.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 23.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous household materials in a safe way this upcoming weekend.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
An oyster bar opening near Overton Square in December is already causing a controversy.More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
