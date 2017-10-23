Two teens charged in connection with man found shot in parking lot of fitness center

Two teenagers are now facing charges after a man was found in the parking lot of a fitness center back on October 18 suffering from a gunshot wound.

Back on October 18, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Rhoda Drive around 11:25 p.m. in reference to a man found shot in the parking lot of the Baton Rouge Health Club & Fitness Gym. A passerby found the unresponsive man lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. His pants pockets had been pulled inside out, suggesting he was the victim of a robbery.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was put on life support. Official say he is not expected to survive. The victim's family reportedly told police he was in possession of several hundred dollars, a cell phone, and a wallet, though none of those items were found on the victim that night.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab processed DNA found on the victim's clothing and were able to identify a match. EBRSO detectives obtained a warrant based on this information.

On Monday morning, the LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit, along with EBRSO SWAT, took Kyriel Spencer, 17, into custody at his home. During questioning, Spencer reportedly admitted to his involvement in the shooting and armed robbery. He is charged with attempted second degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon. Charges may be upgraded if the victim passes away.

EBRSO detectives also located Darius Clark, 18, who was identified as a suspect during the investigation. Clark was already behind bars at the Livingston Parish Jail on unrelated charges. Clark was interviewed and reportedly confessed to shooting the victim during the armed robbery. He is charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon. He will be transferred to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison at a later date. His charges may also be upgraded depending on the status of the victim.

