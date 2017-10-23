BREC hosting family-friendly camping trip

BREC is hosting an out-of-town camping excursion for families who love the outdoors but do not have much or any camping experience. The event called Campout 2.0 will take adventurous families to Fountainbleau State Park in Mandeville, LA from 11 a.m. on November 11 through 2 p.m. on November 12.

BREC staff will be on hand to help those with little camping experience by teaching the basics and how to enjoy the simpler things in life. The cost is $30 for a family of five and $5 for each additional family member. Participants are encouraged to register online by clicking here.

For more information contact outdooradventure@brec.org.

