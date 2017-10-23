Mayor Broome participates in neighborhood cleanup to help get rid of blight

In the latest effort to clean up Baton Rouge and combat crime, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined others in canvassing the Brookstown neighborhood Monday.

Crews were there picking up trash and cutting grass. Broome recently said getting rid of blight was part of her plan to fight violence. At least one neighbor in the area says the efforts are making a difference.

“First of all, I like the way they're patrolling the area and keeping the peace in the neighborhood. I believe it's a good thing that they're doing because we definitely need the community to be cleaned up,” said Victor Phillips, a resident.

There's no word yet on when the next cleanup will take place.

