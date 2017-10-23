Hotel occupancy tax may appear again on November ballot

The City of Clinton is deep in cleanup efforts as homeowners and businesses alike dealing with the aftermath of strong storms that drenched the area overnight Saturday.More >>
The deadline is approaching for small businesses impacted by last year's floods to apply for interest-free, partially forgivable recovery loans.More >>
The state agency over the Restore Louisiana program is giving homeowners a better idea of when they can expect to receive grant money to help rebuild from the March and August floods of 2016.More >>
Two teenagers are now facing charges after a man was found in the parking lot of a fitness center back on October 18 suffering from a gunshot wound.More >>
BREC is hosting an out-of-town camping excursion for families who love the outdoors but do not have much or any camping experience. The event called Campout 2.0 will take adventurous families to Fountainbleau State Park in Mandeville, LA.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Two people are dead, including the suspect, after a hostage situation in Spring Bayou Road area of Marksville.More >>
He said he was laying down rat poison in his garage when the incident happened. He claims he was checking dresser drawers when he came across a group of copperheads mating.More >>
One of Texas' own companies, Blue Bell, announced on Monday that their holiday 2017 flavor is now available.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a fight broke out at Walmart in Cordova.More >>
