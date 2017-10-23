Hotel occupancy tax may appear again on November ballot

Facing tough competition in the effort to attract visitors to Baton Rouge, one man says residents can help the city do better.

The head of Visit Baton Rouge says his proposed hotel occupancy tax is a possible solution.

“We want to use this additional money to pursue business. It supports and creates 12,000 jobs in East Baton Rouge Parish. A lot of small business owners benefit from our efforts to bring tourism here,” said Paul Arrigo, CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

Money made through the tax can only be used by Visit Baton Rouge and the Raising Cane’s River Center. Visitors to several area hotels would pay the tax when they stay in a room overnight. The tax should appear on the upcoming November ballot.

